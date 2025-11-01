PrivatBank confirmed a glitch in Privat24: working on restoring services

Users of the Privat24 application are experiencing difficulties with the service. PrivatBank assured that they are already working on restoring the services. This is stated in the bank's statement, reports UNN.

Transfer or payment not going through? We see everything and are fixing everything. The technical team is working to restore everything as quickly as possible - reported PrivatBank.

Users complain about a malfunction in Privat24. Users are experiencing problems when making payment transactions.

