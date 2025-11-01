PrivatBank confirmed a glitch in Privat24: working on restoring services

$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10149 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 15428 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23903 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39898 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 37854 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34563 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35801 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30391 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53327 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Popular news
Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he repliedOctober 31, 11:33 PM • 23727 views
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPDNovember 1, 01:07 AM • 13899 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - BloombergNovember 1, 01:41 AM • 12278 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS03:18 AM • 11699 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine05:40 AM • 4572 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10154 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 15432 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47704 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 53329 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46072 views
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 562 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47704 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 33075 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 41723 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 73779 views
PrivatBank confirmed a glitch in Privat24: working on restoring services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Users of the Privat24 application encountered difficulties in the service's operation, particularly when making payment transactions. PrivatBank assured that the technical team is already working on restoring the services.

PrivatBank confirmed a glitch in Privat24: working on restoring services

Users of the Privat24 application are experiencing difficulties with the service. PrivatBank assured that they are already working on restoring the services. This is stated in the bank's statement, reports UNN.

Transfer or payment not going through? We see everything and are fixing everything. The technical team is working to restore everything as quickly as possible

- reported PrivatBank.

Users complain about a malfunction in Privat24. Users are experiencing problems when making payment transactions.

Recall

A global outage in Microsoft Azure cloud service caused technical problems in the operation of Alaska Air Group Inc., less than a week after a massive IT outage that led to the cancellation of hundreds of the company's flights.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
Bank card
PrivatBank