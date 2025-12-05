Apartments at below-market prices: what do activist Martyna Bohuslavets' declarations hide?

The financial declaration of anti-corruption activist Martyna Bohuslavets contains significant discrepancies between her income and the declared value of real estate, which turned out to be significantly underestimated. As reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, this is evidenced by an analysis of data from the register of tax declarations for 2023–2024, UNN reports.

Experts who studied the documents note that Bohuslavets' annual income for these years does not always correspond to the level of declared expenses for the acquisition of real estate in the capital. In addition, the value of the properties indicated in the declarations is significantly lower than the average market value.

In 2022, Bohuslavets purchased an apartment with an area of 42.2 m² on Nauky Avenue in Kyiv. Its real market price was approximately UAH 1.49 million. In her declaration, the activist indicated UAH 1 million 78 thousand – UAH 400-420 thousand less than the actual value.

She purchased another apartment in the capital in 2024 – a dwelling with an area of 85.2 m² on Zabolotnoho Street. According to experts, its market price exceeded UAH 3 million. However, the declaration indicates only about UAH 1.3 million.

According to the declarations, in 2023, the activist received UAH 1.3 million in income from the NGO "Institute of Legislative Ideas", UAH 79,904 in scholarships, UAH 290,489 in income from a sole proprietorship, and also declared USD 52,000 in cash.

In 2024, Bohuslavets' income increased. She received UAH 782,348 from entrepreneurial activities and NGOs, and UAH 599,536 in salary from the Center for Democratic Changes "Mezha". At that time, there was UAH 271,902 in PrivatBank and UAH 120 in Universal Bank. The activist declared USD 36,000 in cash. The declaration also indicates a family loan of over UAH 1 million, provided back in 2018.

Despite the fact that the declared income and cash formally allow Bohuslavets to purchase both apartments, the significant underestimation of the property's value raises additional questions regarding the transparency of financial transactions and the completeness of the declaration.

Martyna Bohuslavets' public status and her participation in the work of the Public Integrity Council make these discrepancies particularly sensitive, as this body assesses the ethics and transparency of candidates for key government positions.