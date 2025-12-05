Apartments at below-market prices: what do activist Martyna Bohuslavets' declarations hide?

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 4592 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 8828 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 15925 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 29729 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 40181 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 35906 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60048 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34025 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56707 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24494 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 23176 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 27501 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 23194 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 21625 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 11358 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 3014 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 4590 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 21754 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60047 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 45722 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 10667 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21168 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35090 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 35404 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 79857 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Series

Apartments at below-market prices: what do activist Martyna Bohuslavets' declarations hide?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Martyna Bohuslavets' financial declaration contains discrepancies between her income and the declared value of her real estate. The undervaluation of property raises questions about the transparency of the activist's financial operations.

Apartments at below-market prices: what do activist Martyna Bohuslavets' declarations hide?

The financial declaration of anti-corruption activist Martyna Bohuslavets contains significant discrepancies between her income and the declared value of real estate, which turned out to be significantly underestimated. As reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, this is evidenced by an analysis of data from the register of tax declarations for 2023–2024, UNN reports.

Experts who studied the documents note that Bohuslavets' annual income for these years does not always correspond to the level of declared expenses for the acquisition of real estate in the capital. In addition, the value of the properties indicated in the declarations is significantly lower than the average market value.

In 2022, Bohuslavets purchased an apartment with an area of 42.2 m² on Nauky Avenue in Kyiv. Its real market price was approximately UAH 1.49 million. In her declaration, the activist indicated UAH 1 million 78 thousand – UAH 400-420 thousand less than the actual value.

She purchased another apartment in the capital in 2024 – a dwelling with an area of 85.2 m² on Zabolotnoho Street. According to experts, its market price exceeded UAH 3 million. However, the declaration indicates only about UAH 1.3 million.

According to the declarations, in 2023, the activist received UAH 1.3 million in income from the NGO "Institute of Legislative Ideas", UAH 79,904 in scholarships, UAH 290,489 in income from a sole proprietorship, and also declared USD 52,000 in cash.

In 2024, Bohuslavets' income increased. She received UAH 782,348 from entrepreneurial activities and NGOs, and UAH 599,536 in salary from the Center for Democratic Changes "Mezha". At that time, there was UAH 271,902 in PrivatBank and UAH 120 in Universal Bank. The activist declared USD 36,000 in cash. The declaration also indicates a family loan of over UAH 1 million, provided back in 2018.

Despite the fact that the declared income and cash formally allow Bohuslavets to purchase both apartments, the significant underestimation of the property's value raises additional questions regarding the transparency of financial transactions and the completeness of the declaration.

Martyna Bohuslavets' public status and her participation in the work of the Public Integrity Council make these discrepancies particularly sensitive, as this body assesses the ethics and transparency of candidates for key government positions.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
PrivatBank
Kyiv