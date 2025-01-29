Serbian President considers holding early elections in April

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that a decision will be made soon on whether to form a new government or hold early parliamentary elections in April after Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned amid anti-government protests.

The head of state said this during a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Reuters reports UNN.

“New elections may be held in April. An interim government is out of the question,” he said.

On January 28, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic officially confirmed that he was resigning amid large-scale protests that have swept the country in recent weeks.

To recap



Students at a number of public universities in Serbia have been blocking classes and organizing protests in recent weeks in response to the collapse of a concrete shed at the Novi Sad railway station, which killed 15 people.

They demand the publication of all documents on the reconstruction of the station, the criminal prosecution of officials responsible for the disaster, and the release of detained protesters.

