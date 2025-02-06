Deadly collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad: experts reveal “deafening corruption”

An independent group of experts from Belgrade decided to take a closer look at the repair work after the collapse of the Novi Sad railway station canopy.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to the ORF.

Three months after the accident at the railway station that killed 15 people, an expert commission makes a key finding:

Deafening corruption - This was stated by civil engineer Daniel Dasic, a representative of an independent group of experts from Belgrade.

The team conducting the examination includes lawyers, civil engineers, financial and media experts.

The group includes lawyers, civil engineers, financial experts and media professionals. Each member analyzes documents published by the authorities regarding the repair work in his or her area of expertise.

The Serbian government has repeatedly stated that all documentation has been published, and Prime Minister Dasic has also said that important documents are still missing.

Meanwhile, active protests in Serbia have been going on for more than two months.

The demonstrations continue one after another and reach an unprecedented scale. To such an extent that they shake the government of Aleksandar Vucic.

HelpHelp

On November 1, 15 people died when the station's canopy collapsed. In late November, 13 people were charged over the accident. However, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office has only recently joined the investigation.

In Belgrade, the Jugoslavija Hotel, a former symbol of luxury and prestige of the collapsed socialist state, is awaiting demolition