Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Deadly collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad: experts reveal “deafening corruption”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26068 views

An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.

An independent group of experts from Belgrade decided to take a closer look at the repair work after the collapse of the Novi Sad railway station canopy.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to the ORF.

Three months after the accident at the railway station that killed 15 people, an expert commission makes a key finding:

Deafening corruption

- This was stated by civil engineer Daniel Dasic, a representative of an independent group of experts from Belgrade.

The team conducting the examination includes lawyers, civil engineers, financial and media experts.

The group includes lawyers, civil engineers, financial experts and media professionals. Each member analyzes documents published by the authorities regarding the repair work in his or her area of expertise.

The Serbian government has repeatedly stated that all documentation has been published, and Prime Minister Dasic has also said that important documents are still missing.

Meanwhile, active protests in Serbia have been going on for more than two months.

Image

The demonstrations continue one after another and reach an unprecedented scale. To such an extent that they shake the government of Aleksandar Vucic.

HelpHelp

On November 1, 15 people died when the station's canopy collapsed. In late November, 13 people were charged over the accident. However, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office has only recently joined the investigation.

