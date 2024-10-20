In Belgrade, the Jugoslavija Hotel, a former symbol of luxury and prestige of the collapsed socialist state, is awaiting demolition
The former symbol of Yugoslavia's luxury, the Jugoslavija Hotel in Belgrade, is abandoned and ready for demolition. It is planned to build two towers in its place - one residential and one commercial.
The once famous Jugoslavija Hotel in Belgrade, where world leaders enjoyed staying, now stands in eerie silence, awaiting possible demolition while developers explore its potential.
The Jugoslavija Hotel, a former symbol of luxury and prestige in Belgrade, has been abandoned, fenced and ready for demolition for a long time. The hotel's territory, right up to the street, is surrounded by security fences, and photos inside this iconic building show that the former splendor has become a faint memory, Blic notes.
For reference
A striking example of modernist architecture built in the 1960s, the Jugoslavija Hotel was a symbol of progress in the former socialist state that collapsed in the early 1990s.
It attracted locals, and world leaders were happy to stay here.
The former luxury is now just a shadow of its former self. Inside the hotel, the once-clean red-carpeted floors are littered with trash, and scattered pieces of broken furniture only hint at the luxury that once filled its rooms and halls.
Faded velvet armchairs, torn mattresses, sagging curtains and broken windows are all that remains of the former luxury.
The hotel is currently out of business, and its future is clouded by controversy.
Some consider it a relic that should be preserved, while others see new opportunities arising from its ruins.
The plans include the building of the future.
We are talking about two towers, one residential and one commercial. In short, the Yugoslavia Hotel will become a symbol of Belgrade,” explained Predrag Petrovic, Marketing Director of the investment company.
