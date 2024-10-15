Serbia has expressed interest in joining the BRICS
Kyiv • UNN
The Serbian Vice Prime Minister said that the country is studying the option of membership in BRICS. According to him, BRICS has become a real alternative to the EU, attractive to many countries.
"Serbia will definitely be in Kazan. It would be irresponsible if we did not explore all options, including BRICS membership. If BRICS is attractive to other countries, such as the Emirates, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, why should Serbia be different? So there is no doubt that BRICS has become a real alternative to the EU," said Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, answering whether joining BRICS would be an option for Serbia.
This year's BRICS summit will take place in a few days in Kazan, Russia. Azerbaijan and Turkey are among those who have applied for membership.