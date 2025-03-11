In Serbia, protesters blocked the national radio and television
Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host referred to the protesters as a "mob". Protests spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.
Demonstrators marched to the headquarters of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the channel's host called the protesters a "mob" during a live broadcast with President Aleksandar Vučić.
In Belgrade, on the night of Monday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 11, several hundred people began a blockade of Serbian public radio and television. The offices of RTS were affected: demonstrators marched in front of the headquarters of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the channel's host called the people who have been participating in demonstrations for several months a "mob" during a live program with President Aleksandar Vučić.
A brief clash occurred between the protesters and the police, who then entered the building, reported an AFP journalist.
One police officer was injured, according to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Currently, the demonstrators are blocking access to the building. According to students participating in the protests, the police attacked the demonstrators with batons.
Today, the protests have spread. It is reported that the buildings of the state television station in the northern province of Vojvodina (RTV) in Novi Sad and the local TV company RTK in Kragujevac in central Serbia have also been blocked.
In the Serbian city of Niš, tens of thousands of people honored the memory of 15 victims of the roof collapse at the train station. Students and other citizens are protesting against the corruption that led to the tragedy.
Opposition deputies in Serbia staged a protest in parliament, throwing smoke bombs and spraying gas. Three deputies were injured, one of whom is in critical condition after a stroke.
