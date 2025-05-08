$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
May 7, 07:04 PM • 9410 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 24855 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 32834 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 49247 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 44285 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 49159 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44273 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40907 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 97908 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 101825 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

748 mm
Vucic arrived in Moscow for the May 9 parade and said he is not afraid of punishment from the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Serbian President Vucic visited Moscow on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite warnings about the risks to Serbia's accession to the EU. Vucic said he is ready to take personal responsibility for this visit.

Vucic arrived in Moscow for the May 9 parade and said he is not afraid of punishment from the EU

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Moscow on the eve of the parade on May 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Despite the European Union's warning that this visit could harm Serbia's accession to the EU, Vucic said he was not afraid of punishment.

I absolutely do not care what someone else in the world thinks or says. I was elected by the Serbian people, I was elected by the citizens of Serbia. I am not elected in Riga, Tallinn, or Vilnius, or anywhere else

- said the politician.

He confirmed that he is aware of the future consequences of his visit to Moscow. According to him, he will appeal to the European leadership so that the consequences primarily affect him personally.

"I will take the punishment and ask not to punish the whole country. ... I am sure that Serbia will remain on the European path," Vucic said.

Recall

Back in mid-April, the leaders of European countries warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9 for the military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, the EU noted that being at a parade with the participation of troops who participated in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine would violate the "membership criteria".

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
Aleksandar Vučić
European Union
Serbia
Lithuania
