Vucic arrived in Moscow for the May 9 parade and said he is not afraid of punishment from the EU

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Moscow on the eve of the parade on May 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Despite the European Union's warning that this visit could harm Serbia's accession to the EU, Vucic said he was not afraid of punishment.

I absolutely do not care what someone else in the world thinks or says. I was elected by the Serbian people, I was elected by the citizens of Serbia. I am not elected in Riga, Tallinn, or Vilnius, or anywhere else - said the politician.

He confirmed that he is aware of the future consequences of his visit to Moscow. According to him, he will appeal to the European leadership so that the consequences primarily affect him personally.

"I will take the punishment and ask not to punish the whole country. ... I am sure that Serbia will remain on the European path," Vucic said.

Recall

Back in mid-April, the leaders of European countries warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9 for the military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, the EU noted that being at a parade with the participation of troops who participated in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine would violate the "membership criteria".

