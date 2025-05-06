Lithuania and Latvia closed the sky for Vucic, who was going to Moscow on May 9

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania have banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's plane in their airspace on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War". This was reported by the Serbian publication "Novosti", UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Latvian authorities banned the flight of the aircraft due to "political sensitivity of the purpose of the flight". The Lithuanian authorities, in turn, refused due to "technical and diplomatic sensitivity".

The authorities of Poland and Lithuania had previously banned the flight in their airspace of the plane of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is also going to Russia on May 9.

Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov previously announced that the Russian dictator will hold bilateral talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on May 9.

