On the eve of the military parade in Moscow on May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that tomorrow the organizer of mass graves in Bucha will talk about the atrocities of the Nazis, and there will be a parade of cynicism and lies, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, the organizer of mass graves in Bucha will talk about the atrocities of the Nazis. And those, the very ones who organized the blockade of Mariupol, will talk about the blockade of Leningrad. There will be a parade of cynicism. You can't call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies. As if not dozens of allied states, but personally Putin defeated Nazism - said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address from the center of Kyiv on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939-1945.

As the President noted, the difference between them in Russia and us - Russia shows every May 9. "The difference between life on Independence Square and the parade of fear on Red Square. Columns of tanks, boxes of marching killers, disguised extras, half-alive faces who will accept this procession from above. A sect called "We can repeat". You repeated. You repeated all that evil. Ukraine saw it. The whole world saw it," Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin announced that leaders from 26 countries and three unrecognized territories will arrive in Moscow on May 9 for Putin's military parade.

Among the participants is PRC head Xi Jinping.

Also, Aleksandar Vucic, the President of Serbia, a candidate country for EU membership, and Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of the EU country Slovakia, went to the Russian Federation. These plans have caused controversy and pressure from the EU, which is against candidate countries or member states accepting the Kremlin's invitation to attend the event on Red Square in Moscow.