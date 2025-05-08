$41.440.02
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Exclusive
07:22 AM • 1530 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

03:10 AM • 14505 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 31934 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50336 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 45567 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 59489 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 49322 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 52863 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45030 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41663 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Zelenskyy on the eve of Moscow's May 9 celebrations: "There will be a parade of cynicism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

On the eve of the May 9 parade in Moscow, the President of Ukraine stated that it would be a parade of cynicism and lies.

Zelenskyy on the eve of Moscow's May 9 celebrations: "There will be a parade of cynicism"

On the eve of the military parade in Moscow on May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that tomorrow the organizer of mass graves in Bucha will talk about the atrocities of the Nazis, and there will be a parade of cynicism and lies, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, the organizer of mass graves in Bucha will talk about the atrocities of the Nazis. And those, the very ones who organized the blockade of Mariupol, will talk about the blockade of Leningrad. There will be a parade of cynicism. You can't call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies. As if not dozens of allied states, but personally Putin defeated Nazism

- said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address from the center of Kyiv on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939-1945.

As the President noted, the difference between them in Russia and us - Russia shows every May 9. "The difference between life on Independence Square and the parade of fear on Red Square. Columns of tanks, boxes of marching killers, disguised extras, half-alive faces who will accept this procession from above. A sect called "We can repeat". You repeated. You repeated all that evil. Ukraine saw it. The whole world saw it," Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

The Kremlin announced that leaders from 26 countries and three unrecognized territories will arrive in Moscow on May 9 for Putin's military parade.

Among the participants is PRC head Xi Jinping.

Also, Aleksandar Vucic, the President of Serbia, a candidate country for EU membership, and Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of the EU country Slovakia, went to the Russian Federation. These plans have caused controversy and pressure from the EU, which is against candidate countries or member states accepting the Kremlin's invitation to attend the event on Red Square in Moscow.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Aleksandar Vučić
Robert Fico
European Union
Serbia
Xi Jinping
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
