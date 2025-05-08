Latvia and Lithuania, following Estonia, have closed the sky to Fico to Moscow

Following Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania did not allow Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to fly over their territory to Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak edition Dennikn.

Details

It is noted that it is currently unclear how the Slovak government special plane will end up in the capital of the Russian Federation. Fico previously stated that he considers this a deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit to Russia.

This is extremely destructive to our entire program, we cannot meet the planned deadlines tomorrow evening - Fico commented on Estonia's position.

The media points out that Lithuania has not yet commented on the possible flight of the Slovak Prime Minister, but has already banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, citing "technical and diplomatic" reasons. Meanwhile, Latvia noted that participation in the Kremlin's propaganda event on May 9 is incompatible with the fundamental values of the European Union.

Russia is distorting history and trying to appropriate the victory over Nazism in order to justify its military aggression and atrocities it is committing today in Ukraine - commented on the decision in the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was emphasized that there is a clear understanding in Latvian society that Russian propaganda and the glorification of war crimes should not be supported or encouraged.

"Given this situation, Latvia cannot grant diplomatic flight permits to participate in the event in Moscow on May 9," the ministry added.

Let us remind you

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania banned the flight in its airspace of the plane of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called it a disgrace the attempts of a number of EU countries to prevent the planes of European leaders from flying to Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War".

