Latvia and Lithuania, following Estonia, have closed the sky to Fico to Moscow

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 8122 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 22694 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 31910 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 48397 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 43561 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48845 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44047 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40815 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 97325 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 101337 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
3m/s
60%
748 mm
Popular news

Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation: supporting young Ukrainian athletes

May 7, 03:43 PM • 8700 views

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

May 7, 03:49 PM • 10914 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

May 7, 03:54 PM • 12948 views

Marchenko on the agreement on minerals: allows us to say that this is a full-fledged partnership with the USA

May 7, 04:32 PM • 9180 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

May 7, 05:20 PM • 14825 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 22697 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 97326 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 101337 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 94808 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 85970 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 31845 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63797 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113633 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109829 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120579 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Latvia and Lithuania, following Estonia, have closed the sky to Fico to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Latvia and Lithuania did not allow Slovak Prime Minister Fico to fly to Moscow, as did Estonia. The reason is participation in the Kremlin's propaganda event on May 9, which is incompatible with EU values.

Latvia and Lithuania, following Estonia, have closed the sky to Fico to Moscow

Following Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania did not allow Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to fly over their territory to Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak edition Dennikn.

Details

It is noted that it is currently unclear how the Slovak government special plane will end up in the capital of the Russian Federation. Fico previously stated that he considers this a deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit to Russia.

This is extremely destructive to our entire program, we cannot meet the planned deadlines tomorrow evening

- Fico commented on Estonia's position.

The media points out that Lithuania has not yet commented on the possible flight of the Slovak Prime Minister, but has already banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, citing "technical and diplomatic" reasons. Meanwhile, Latvia noted that participation in the Kremlin's propaganda event on May 9 is incompatible with the fundamental values of the European Union.

Russia is distorting history and trying to appropriate the victory over Nazism in order to justify its military aggression and atrocities it is committing today in Ukraine

- commented on the decision in the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi Jinping went to Putin for May 9 in Moscow07.05.25, 13:49 • 8404 views

It was emphasized that there is a clear understanding in Latvian society that Russian propaganda and the glorification of war crimes should not be supported or encouraged.

"Given this situation, Latvia cannot grant diplomatic flight permits to participate in the event in Moscow on May 9," the ministry added.

Let us remind you

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania banned the flight in its airspace of the plane of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called it a disgrace the attempts of a number of EU countries to prevent the planes of European leaders from flying to Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War".

The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade16.04.25, 04:41 • 4328 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
Aleksandar Vučić
Robert Fico
European Union
Serbia
Lithuania
Slovakia
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$60.97
Bitcoin
$97,264.70
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,376.44
Ethereum
$1,817.19