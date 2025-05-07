Xi Jinping went to Putin for May 9 in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit to Russia - to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where a parade is being held on May 9, writes UNN with reference to Xinhua.

Details

"Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit to Russia and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the "Great Patriotic War" in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

Addition

According to Bloomberg, talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week will include talks on a project that has stalled on a gas pipeline connecting the two countries, which will resume discussions that have been hampered for years by disagreements over cost, route and urgency.

