Zelenskyy and Vučić discussed European integration and cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia
The Presidents of Ukraine and Serbia agreed on the development of cooperation in the format Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe. They also agreed on a schedule of further contacts to increase the effectiveness of interaction.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, following which the Head of State pointed out plans to develop cooperation in the format of Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe, the parties discussed European integration and cooperation, and agreed to be in contact, the President said, UNN writes.
"I spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. We discussed topical issues – our European integration and bilateral cooperation," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
In particular, according to him, they talked about cooperation in the format of Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe.
"We will develop it to make it even more effective. We agreed on a schedule and agreed to be in touch," the President noted.
Earlier, Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine-South-Eastern Europe summit and has already held talks with a number of regional leaders, in particular receiving confirmation from several of them to participate in this forum.
