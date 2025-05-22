Zelensky spoke with Moldovan President Sandu: the focus is on cooperation and the international summit
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine invited the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to the Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe summit. Sandu confirmed her participation in the event.
Details
"I had a conversation with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Moldova has supported us from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression. We appreciate it very much and will always be grateful," the President said.
As indicated in the Office of the President, Volodymyr Zelensky and Maia Sandu discussed the development of cooperation between Ukraine and Moldova both bilaterally and within multilateral formats.
"Our countries, as neighbors and friends, cooperate in various formats, and each of them adds strength and security to both nations. I invited them to participate in the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit. Maia confirmed her participation. Thank you," Zelensky wrote.
