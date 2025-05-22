Zelenskyy discussed steps towards EU membership with the President of North Macedonia
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated steps towards EU membership with Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. The parties also discussed preparations for the summit of leaders of Southeast European countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated steps towards EU membership with the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, as he reported on social media, writes UNN.
I spoke with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. I briefly informed her about our diplomatic work to achieve a just peace as soon as possible. We also discussed the coordination of steps towards EU membership. Thank you for your support of Ukraine.
He also pointed to a "good format of cooperation between Ukraine and Southeast Europe," where the parties continue to "work together for even greater efficiency."
"We are preparing our next meeting - the summit of leaders of the countries of this region. It is important that North Macedonia is represented at the summit," the President stressed.
