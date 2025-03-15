Large-scale protests in Belgrade: students demand justice after the tragedy at the train station in Novi Sad
Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Belgrade. They demand the publication of documents and the punishment of those responsible for the corruption that led to the tragedy in Novi Sad.
The center of Belgrade has turned into an arena of large-scale protests - thousands of demonstrators, mostly students, gathered on the eve of the planned weekend actions. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Some traveled hundreds of kilometers on foot or by bicycle to join the movement, which could become the largest in decades.
Participants were greeted with applause and national flags. The streets were filled with the sounds of car horns and the roar of hundreds of bikers who sided with the protesters. Along the central Terazije boulevard, Belgrade students rolled out a red carpet, symbolically welcoming the arrivals.
The protests erupted in December after the tragedy in Novi Sad, where the collapse of the roof of the railway station claimed the lives of 15 people. Demonstrators accuse the authorities of corruption, which caused the disaster. They demand the publication of official documents and the punishment of those responsible.
President Aleksandar Vucic assured that the police will act with restraint, but violators will be detained. The authorities expect up to 80,000 protesters, while the organizers predict even more.
At the same time, Vucic's supporters set up a camp in the center of Belgrade, surrounding it with tractors. The Prime Minister, who is preparing to resign, said that the police will intervene in case of violence.
On November 1, 2024, a concrete canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 15 people and injuring about 30 others.
The Novi Sad Prosecutor's Office has charged 13 people, including the ex-Minister of Transport, in connection with the collapse of the roof at the station.
