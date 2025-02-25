Despite the fact that Serbia voted in favor of the European resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, the country's president says it was a "mistake." According to Vucic, Serbia should have abstained.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Radio Televizija Srbije and Sloboden Pečat.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has apologized to his citizens for the voting procedure at the UN General Assembly on the resolution on Ukraine. The Serbian leader considers this step to be a "mistake" that resulted from "fatigue.

"I believe that Serbia made a mistake today. I apologize to the citizens of Serbia for this," Vucic said during an appearance on Hepi's Ćirilica show.

As for the American resolution, we voted exactly as we should have, we abstained. I think we should have abstained on the European resolution as well... I think Serbia should have abstained - Vucic said.

As he said, he has no one to blame but himself.

"I haven't had time to deal with it enough, maybe I'm too tired, maybe I have too many things to do. I apologize first of all to the citizens of Serbia. The explanation I heard afterwards was that we would have reaffirmed our position on territorial integrity. Well, we would not have denied them and abstained," Vucic said.

The Ukrainian resolution will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly. According to the Minister of Siberia, the document has already been registered and received support from partners.

