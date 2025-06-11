Serbian President Vucic will visit Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will visit Ukraine today, June 11, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the administration of the President of Serbia.

This will be Vučić's first visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

We remind

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is known for his pro-Russian position. In particular, Vučić stated that he would order not to fulfill contracts if there is a suspicion that weapons may end up in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Vučić visited the military parade in Moscow on May 9. During this visit, he met with the Russia-oriented Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.