Ukraine received confirmation of additional defense packages - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
During the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit, additional defense packages from some countries were confirmed. Support for Ukraine's energy resilience was also discussed.
During bilateral meetings between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterparts on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, additional defense packages from some countries were confirmed. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the air of the telethon on June 11, reports UNN correspondent.
He also noted that the leaders discussed support for infrastructure projects and strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.
"Our partners are already interested in how they can help Ukraine on the eve of the winter period. We saw their willingness to help specifically," Sybiha said.
Addition
On June 11, the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit took place in Odesa. It was attended by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, the President of Romania Nicusor Dan, the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Eliza Spiropali, the First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia Izet Mejiti and the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.
The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian team met with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, the President of Romania Nicusor Dan, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic.
Zelenskyy also held a one-on-one meeting with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.
