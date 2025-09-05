$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 17526 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 37180 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 31104 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 34401 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 37241 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 28795 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23903 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 51606 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42118 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 45386 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
“Million Undercover”: EKO MARKET continues national campaign with guaranteed gifts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The EKO MARKET supermarket chain is extending the "Million Undercover" campaign until September 30. Shoppers receive scratch cards with guaranteed gifts for purchases of 300 hryvnias or more.

“Million Undercover”: EKO MARKET continues national campaign with guaranteed gifts

The national promotion continues in the all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET, and hundreds of people from all corners of Ukraine have already managed to receive their bonuses for purchases in stores.

Until September 30, every customer has a chance to receive a guaranteed gift: it is enough to make a purchase of 300 hryvnias or more, or buy a product with a special mark, and immediately receive a scratch card with a guaranteed gift. The win becomes known instantly, without any waiting or draws!

Terms of participation in the promotion

— The scratch card, which is given to the guest, unlocks discounts on subsequent purchases and discounts on goods: bonuses and surprises are hidden under the protective layer, which can be used until November 30

— The more purchases and special goods — the more cards, and therefore the more chances for additional benefits.

This time, EKO MARKET turned the all-Ukrainian promotion into a real quest in the style of a spy game. Store visitors "hunt" for discounts, and scratch cards become a kind of "access codes" to bonuses and gifts.

"We want to make saving interesting. This is not just a promotion — it's a whole story where our customers become agents on a mission, discover secret codes, and receive their prizes. This adds a pleasant thrill to the game and makes everyday shopping more fun," commented EKO MARKET.

The company notes that the promotion has generated high interest among customers. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians in Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Bila Tserkva, and other cities have already made purchases in the chain and received their guaranteed gifts.

"We see how actively our guests are participating, and this once again proves: even small daily purchases can give a sense of play and an unexpected pleasantness. For us, the main thing is to thank customers for their trust and make their shopping experience positive and emotional," the company notes.

The "Million Undercover" promotion continues in all supermarkets of the chain until the end of September. So it's time to try your hand at "spy hunting" and discover your own secret code of benefit together with EKO MARKET.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kyiv