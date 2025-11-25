Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva community

As a result of the enemy's combined night attack on the night of Tuesday, November 25, a person died in the Bila Tserkva community of Kyiv Oblast. This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Vovkotrub, secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the fall of enemy targets was recorded.

Unfortunately, there are wounded and one person dead. Rescue operations are currently underway. - wrote Vovkotrub.

We should add that around 4:00 a.m., an air raid alert was lifted in all districts of Kyiv Oblast, however, just over an hour later, an alert was again declared in Boryspil and Brovary districts. At the same time, the Air Force reported groups of enemy attack UAVs on the border of Cherkasy and Kyiv Oblasts.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements of the region came under a combined attack by the terrorist country. In Bila Tserkva, a 14-year-old girl was injured. She reportedly sustained a back injury. There is also information about damage to a high-rise building in the city.

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 wounded