Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva community

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
November 24, 08:32 PM • 16960 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 33158 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 32380 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 30056 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 30081 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 42546 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 37088 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 18105 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14822 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12495 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.8m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming daysNovember 24, 09:16 PM • 10020 views
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM • 10997 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 10658 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhoto11:23 PM • 8990 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details11:35 PM • 11865 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 23235 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 42545 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 37088 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 50545 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 75695 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 35003 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 38223 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 47528 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 57718 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 59135 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating
Financial Times

Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2376 views

As a result of the enemy's combined night attack on November 25, a person died in the Bila Tserkva community of Kyiv Oblast. The fall of enemy targets was recorded, a girl was injured, and a multi-story building was damaged.

Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva community

As a result of the enemy's combined night attack on the night of Tuesday, November 25, a person died in the Bila Tserkva community of Kyiv Oblast. This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Vovkotrub, secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the fall of enemy targets was recorded.

Unfortunately, there are wounded and one person dead. Rescue operations are currently underway.

- wrote Vovkotrub.

We should add that around 4:00 a.m., an air raid alert was lifted in all districts of Kyiv Oblast, however, just over an hour later, an alert was again declared in Boryspil and Brovary districts. At the same time, the Air Force reported groups of enemy attack UAVs on the border of Cherkasy and Kyiv Oblasts.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements of the region came under a combined attack by the terrorist country. In Bila Tserkva, a 14-year-old girl was injured. She reportedly sustained a back injury. There is also information about damage to a high-rise building in the city.

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 wounded25.11.25, 04:36 • 2368 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv region
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva