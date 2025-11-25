Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 wounded

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv on November 25, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, updated data also confirmed 7 injured.

Unfortunately, we already have confirmation of one fatality as a result of the attack. ... My condolences to the family of the deceased - Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, and 9 were rescued. Damage was recorded to a 9-story and a 22-story building in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

