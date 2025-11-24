Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address called on Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, we must be aware that Russia will not reduce pressure "on us, on Ukraine, on our people."

These days, weeks, it is worth being very attentive to air raid alerts, to all such threats of strikes. We clearly understand who we are dealing with, and all orders in the Air Force and in all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine are in place. We will respond - said the head of state.

He emphasized that it would be fair for Kyiv's partners - and primarily for the American side - to take into account the threat that their intelligence also sees.

"And if there are negotiations, if there is constructiveness, if we are really ending the war, then there should be no missiles, there should be no massive strikes on Ukraine, on our people. This is really possible for those who are truly strong in the world. A lot depends on America. Russia started this war - Russia must end this war, and we provide the necessary circumstances through dialogue with our partners," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the negotiations in Geneva regarding US President Donald Trump's peace plan. According to him, there is still work to be done - it is about the final text of the document.

Every step must be carefully weighed, and all decisions must be workable: Zelenskyy on coordination with EU leaders