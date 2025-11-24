$42.270.11
Every step must be carefully weighed, and all decisions must be workable: Zelenskyy on coordination with EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the results of the advisors' meetings in Geneva with the leaders of three European countries and emphasized the importance of carefully considered steps. Ukraine is working constructively, and European partners support its positions.

Every step must be carefully weighed, and all decisions must be workable: Zelenskyy on coordination with EU leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that coordination with European partners is ongoing, summarized three conversations, and emphasized that "it is important that every step we take together with partners is carefully weighed," reports UNN.

Today, we continue coordination with European partners. I spoke separately with three leaders: Alexander Stubb, António Costa, and Gitanas Nausėda. I informed them about yesterday's advisors' meetings in Geneva – about the parties' positions, the course of negotiations, and the main priorities.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, Ukraine is working as constructively as possible.

And now it is especially important that every step we take together with partners is carefully weighed, and all decisions are workable and such that will ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security.

- added the President.

In addition, according to him, "it is important that European partners support our positions and our people."

Zelenskyy also thanked every leader, every country in the world, who helps Ukraine and acts principled.

Costa coordinated with Zelenskyy before the meeting of EU leaders on the US peace plan: what is known24.11.25, 11:47 • 1832 views

Recall

EU leaders were gathered on the morning of November 24 for a briefing on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine after a weekend of fast-moving talks in Geneva, during which few details emerged, but officials became more optimistic about peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, against the backdrop of negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine are reportedly set to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Gitanas Nausėda
Geneva
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine