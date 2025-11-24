$42.270.11
Facebook

Costa coordinated with Zelenskyy before the meeting of EU leaders on the US peace plan: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

European Council President António Costa spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the informal meeting of EU leaders on peace efforts in Ukraine. He emphasized that a unified EU position is key to a successful outcome of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Costa coordinated with Zelenskyy before the meeting of EU leaders on the US peace plan: what is known

European Council President António Costa coordinated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the EU leaders' meeting he convened on US peace plan negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as reported on Monday on X, writes UNN.

Spoke with Zelenskyy ahead of today's informal morning meeting of EU leaders on peace efforts in Ukraine to get his assessment of the situation. A united and coordinated EU position is key to ensuring a successful outcome of peace talks – both for Ukraine and for Europe

- Costa emphasized.

Updated at 12:30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked Costa for his support.

"It is very important that Ukraine participates in the development of a common EU position on an equal footing. We appreciate the respect," Zelenskyy noted on X.

I informed the president about yesterday's meetings of advisors in Geneva, including the positions of the parties, the course of negotiations, and key priorities. We continue to work diligently to achieve peace in Europe

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

EU leaders were gathered on the morning of November 24 for a briefing on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine after a weekend of rapidly progressing talks in Geneva, during which few details emerged, but officials became more optimistic about peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, against the backdrop of negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine are reportedly set to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Geneva
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine