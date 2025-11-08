In Bila Tserkva, a man damaged flags in memory of fallen soldiers: he was detained by the police

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, a man damaged memorial flags installed in memory of fallen soldiers. Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator, writes UNN with reference to the National Police Department in the region.

Details

"During the monitoring of social networks, a video was found in one of the Telegram channels, where an unknown person, while near the premises of the Bila Tserkva City Council, damaged the installed memorial flags for the fallen soldiers of Ukraine," the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers registered the information in the unified register of statements and reports of criminal offenses and other events. Currently, the police have identified the man. He was identified as a 38-year-old local resident.

"The suspect was taken to the Bila Tserkva police department. After checking the incident, a legal qualification will be provided," the police said.

Addition

Recently, in the city of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, a man brazenly beat a passerby and fired several shots from a pistol. The perpetrator faces up to 7 years in prison.