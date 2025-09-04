Youngsters tortured a hedgehog near Kyiv, police are investigating the circumstances

Law enforcement officers, while monitoring social networks, found a video showing a group of young people abusing a hedgehog in Bila Tserkva. The police are investigating the circumstances. Local Telegram channels report that the hedgehog's paws were broken. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast.

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing a group of young people abusing a hedgehog. Based on this fact, police officers entered information into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events. Currently, police are establishing all circumstances of the incident and possible witnesses. - the message says.

Addition

Local Telegram channels reported that a hedgehog with broken hind legs was found in Bila Tserkva on Levanevsky Street, 63. It is reported that those who did this filmed everything on video. They kicked the hedgehog.

Later, concerned citizens approached, picked it up, and carried it into the grass, not knowing what had happened to it.

Recall

In the village of Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast, a local resident allegedly shot a dog. The police registered the incident and began an investigation.