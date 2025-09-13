Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in Kharkiv

A teenager has been detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of murdering a man. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Novobavarska District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a minor was notified of suspicion of intentional murder.

According to the investigation, on the evening of September 12, 2025, in the courtyard of an apartment building on Lyubov Malaya Avenue in Kharkiv, a company of acquaintances was drinking alcoholic beverages.

A conflict arose between the 17-year-old boy and the 39-year-old man. According to preliminary data, the quarrel occurred on religious grounds. The teenager pulled out a knife and inflicted three blows on his opponent. The wounded man managed to walk a few meters, fell to the ground, and stopped showing signs of life. The minor fled the crime scene, but law enforcement officers detained him. - the report says.

It is indicated that prosecutors are preparing a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect.

