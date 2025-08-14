Ukrainian teenager detained in Poland for vandalism: embassy requests investigation and considers actions against memorial sites as a provocation by Russian special services

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 11939 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 40659 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 27476 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 26799 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 26953 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 30876 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 40856 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42293 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40941 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42930 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.5m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 28870 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 31052 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 26496 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 10711 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 8186 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 40615 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 168957 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 143266 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 132954 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 143105 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 8278 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 31983 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 54010 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 106973 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 123124 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Ukrainian teenager detained in Poland for vandalism: embassy requests investigation and considers actions against memorial sites as a provocation by Russian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland requests an investigation into the case of a 17-year-old Ukrainian suspected of vandalism. Diplomats condemn such actions and consider them a provocation by Russian special services.

Ukrainian teenager detained in Poland for vandalism: embassy requests investigation and considers actions against memorial sites as a provocation by Russian special services

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asks for a thorough investigation into the case of a 17-year-old Ukrainian suspected of vandalism. Diplomats condemn any shameful acts directed against memorial sites and consider them a provocation by Russian special services. This is stated in the embassy's statement of August 14, writes UNN.

In connection with the emergence of information about the detention in Poland of a 17-year-old citizen of Ukraine on suspicion of committing acts of vandalism, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland appealed to the competent authorities of the Republic of Poland with a request to thoroughly investigate the case while observing the rights of the citizen of Ukraine. The Embassy strongly condemns any shameful acts directed against memorial sites. We consider this a provocation by Russian special services aimed at creating tension between our peoples.

- reported the embassy.

The statement emphasizes: "Ukraine consistently advocates for respect for historical memory - both its own and the memory of our neighbors. We condemn any manifestations of vandalism and acts of hatred." "We emphasize: everyone who violates the legislation of the state in which they are located must be held accountable in accordance with current legislation," the statement notes.

"The Embassy also expects a response from Polish law enforcement agencies regarding acts of vandalism that were previously committed against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland," the embassy stated.

Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw13.08.25, 09:57 • 59581 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland