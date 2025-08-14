Ukrainian teenager detained in Poland for vandalism: embassy requests investigation and considers actions against memorial sites as a provocation by Russian special services

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asks for a thorough investigation into the case of a 17-year-old Ukrainian suspected of vandalism. Diplomats condemn any shameful acts directed against memorial sites and consider them a provocation by Russian special services. This is stated in the embassy's statement of August 14, writes UNN.

In connection with the emergence of information about the detention in Poland of a 17-year-old citizen of Ukraine on suspicion of committing acts of vandalism, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland appealed to the competent authorities of the Republic of Poland with a request to thoroughly investigate the case while observing the rights of the citizen of Ukraine. The Embassy strongly condemns any shameful acts directed against memorial sites. We consider this a provocation by Russian special services aimed at creating tension between our peoples. - reported the embassy.

The statement emphasizes: "Ukraine consistently advocates for respect for historical memory - both its own and the memory of our neighbors. We condemn any manifestations of vandalism and acts of hatred." "We emphasize: everyone who violates the legislation of the state in which they are located must be held accountable in accordance with current legislation," the statement notes.

"The Embassy also expects a response from Polish law enforcement agencies regarding acts of vandalism that were previously committed against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland," the embassy stated.

