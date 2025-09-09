In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailant

Kyiv Oblast police detained an assailant who attacked two elderly people in Bila Tserkva. Investigators opened criminal proceedings for hooliganism. The suspect faces up to five years in prison. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers identified the attacker. All police patrols in Bila Tserkva district were oriented to search for him.

Soon, the assailant was found by patrol police officers and taken to the district police department.

The offender turned out to be an 18-year-old local young man who had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers - the report says.

The victims were an 88-year-old man and his 64-year-old son.

Police detained the assailant in accordance with procedural rules.

The Drager device showed 2.88 per mille of alcohol content.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, Kyiv Oblast Police Department, initiated a pre-trial investigation (Part 3, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

