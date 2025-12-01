In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million

In the Kyiv region, the director of a private enterprise was notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 million: during the tailoring of uniforms for a volunteer formation, low-quality materials were used and technological violations were committed, which was confirmed by expert examinations after complaints from the military. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Bila Tserkva City Council entered into an agreement with a private enterprise for tailoring uniforms for the volunteer formation of the territorial community. During the production of the uniforms, fabric that did not meet the established standards was used, and the sewing work was performed with numerous technological violations.

Despite this, the director of the enterprise delivered the goods as fully compliant with the requirements and embezzled almost UAH 1.7 million of budget funds transferred under the contract. - the message says.

After receiving the uniforms, the military complained about the low quality of the products.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation. The results of the conducted examinations confirmed that the 830 sets delivered did not comply with the technical conditions of the contract.

Prosecutors of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office notified the director of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - embezzlement of property by abuse of official position, committed under martial law on a particularly large scale. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion