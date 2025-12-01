In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
01:38 PM • 70 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 2196 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 10248 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 13220 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 23193 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 16655 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 27737 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36481 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49143 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41688 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 14357 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 7146 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10426 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 12743 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 4614 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 4084 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 13058 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 23223 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 27757 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 72077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 4852 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10658 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 72064 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 53880 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 70189 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The director of a private enterprise in Kyiv Oblast has been charged with embezzling UAH 1.7 million. He supplied substandard uniforms for a volunteer formation, using improper materials and violating technology.

In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million

In the Kyiv region, the director of a private enterprise was notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 million: during the tailoring of uniforms for a volunteer formation, low-quality materials were used and technological violations were committed, which was confirmed by expert examinations after complaints from the military. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Bila Tserkva City Council entered into an agreement with a private enterprise for tailoring uniforms for the volunteer formation of the territorial community. During the production of the uniforms, fabric that did not meet the established standards was used, and the sewing work was performed with numerous technological violations.

Despite this, the director of the enterprise delivered the goods as fully compliant with the requirements and embezzled almost UAH 1.7 million of budget funds transferred under the contract.

- the message says.

After receiving the uniforms, the military complained about the low quality of the products.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation. The results of the conducted examinations confirmed that the 830 sets delivered did not comply with the technical conditions of the contract.

Prosecutors of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office notified the director of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - embezzlement of property by abuse of official position, committed under martial law on a particularly large scale. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion25.11.25, 15:12 • 4091 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
State budget
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva