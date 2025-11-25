Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion

The director and beneficial owner of a private company have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 28 million allocated for the purchase of drones for a state order. According to the investigation, the funds received were transferred abroad through fictitious structures, and both suspects have been declared internationally wanted. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the director and beneficial owner of a private company, which was supposed to supply a batch of drones to a Ukrainian company for a state order, have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion. - the report says.

It was established that in 2024, the director of the company promised to organize the purchase of drones abroad. The customer company transferred UAH 28 million to the company's accounts, expecting a quick delivery of the necessary equipment. According to the investigation, the director converted the received funds into US dollars and transferred them through fictitious structures to the account of a legal entity in Slovakia.

His father, the beneficial owner of the company, was also involved in the scheme, as established. He contacted customers, presented himself as a successful entrepreneur, and created the appearance of real activity, which contributed to the illegal appropriation of funds. Both suspects, who are hiding outside Ukraine, have been declared internationally wanted.

Law enforcement officers are identifying other individuals who may have been involved in the scheme. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Police Department in the Kyiv Metro of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, with operational support from the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a guilty verdict of the court.

