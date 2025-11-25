Housing, car, corporate rights: an official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declarations totaling over UAH 17 million

An official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion of inaccurate declaration of property and financial obligations totaling over UAH 17 million. Full checks of declarations for 2021 and 2022 revealed that he failed to declare a residential building, two cars, corporate rights of his ex-wife, and his own financial obligations. This was reported by the NACP press service, writes UNN.

Following full checks of declarations for 2021 and 2022, the NACP found that the official failed to declare information about his ex-wife, with whom he continued to live together, and her property worth about UAH 15.5 million.

This includes a residential building, two cars, and corporate rights in a company that, among other things, provides auxiliary services in the field of oil and natural gas extraction. - the report says.

In addition, the official "concealed" his own financial obligations of over UAH 1.5 million from declaration.

