Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 16528 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 26213 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 24876 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 24292 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 43696 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70064 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60270 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51626 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93931 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Housing, car, corporate rights: an official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declarations totaling over UAH 17 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

An official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region has been served with a notice of suspicion due to inaccurate declarations for 2021 and 2022. He failed to declare a residential building, two cars, corporate rights of his ex-wife, and his own financial obligations totaling over UAH 17 million.

Housing, car, corporate rights: an official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declarations totaling over UAH 17 million

An official of the State Emergency Service in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion of inaccurate declaration of property and financial obligations totaling over UAH 17 million. Full checks of declarations for 2021 and 2022 revealed that he failed to declare a residential building, two cars, corporate rights of his ex-wife, and his own financial obligations. This was reported by the NACP press service, writes UNN.

Details

Following full checks of declarations for 2021 and 2022, the NACP found that the official failed to declare information about his ex-wife, with whom he continued to live together, and her property worth about UAH 15.5 million.

This includes a residential building, two cars, and corporate rights in a company that, among other things, provides auxiliary services in the field of oil and natural gas extraction.

- the report says.

In addition, the official "concealed" his own financial obligations of over UAH 1.5 million from declaration.

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, prosecutors uncovered a corruption scheme in a State Labor Service unit, where officials received at least 235 thousand hryvnias in bribes. Four individuals, including department heads, have already been notified of suspicion.

For 10 thousand dollars, "necessary" decisions were made in courts: a judge and a lawyer were exposed in Odesa24.11.25, 10:29 • 2346 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Marriage
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine