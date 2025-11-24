For 10 thousand dollars, "necessary" decisions were made in courts: a judge and a lawyer were exposed in Odesa

In Odesa, a judge of one of the district courts and a lawyer were exposed for inciting to receive a bribe of 10,000 dollars for making a decision in a civil case in favor of a person. They were detained immediately after receiving the second part of the money. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

On the instructions of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor informed a judge of one of the district courts of Odesa and a lawyer, who were exposed for inciting to provide undue advantage for making a court decision in a civil case in favor of a person, about suspicion. Their actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, - the report says.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the judge and the lawyer, who is his close relative, convinced the defendant in a civil case of the need to provide undue advantage for making a decision in his favor. According to the agreement, the money was to be transferred in two tranches. The investigation documented the fact of transferring 10,000 US dollars.

The individuals were exposed by NABU detectives jointly with the SBU immediately after receiving the second part of the funds.

As of today, a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 1.2 million has been applied to the judge, and bail in the amount of UAH 514,000 to the lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing, and other persons involved in the commission of this crime are being identified.

