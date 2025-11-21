Failed to pay UAH 12 million in taxes after selling luxury apartments: former Kyiv City Council deputy Komarnytskyi served with notice of suspicion

Former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi, who first purchased almost fifty apartments in elite residential complexes in the capital, then sold some of them and "forgot" to pay UAH 12 million in taxes, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the former Kyiv City Council deputy, who is now a lawyer, according to the investigation, sold elite apartments in the capital and did not pay taxes on the income received.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, UNN learned from its own sources that it is Denys Komarnytskyi.

Law enforcement officers established that the suspect purchased 48 apartments in several elite residential complexes in Kyiv, some of which he sold for a total of UAH 68 million. At the same time, he did not pay taxes on the concluded transactions for almost UAH 12 million.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified him of suspicion of tax evasion on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - stated in the message.

Recall

In February 2025, NABU declared former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi wanted in a case of embezzlement of capital land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.

NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget spheres of Kyiv. The activities of a criminal organization led by a well-known former Kyiv City Council deputy were exposed and stopped.

In May, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) arrested in absentia former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi.

In June, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the decision to detain in absentia former Kyiv City Council deputy, businessman Denys Komarnytskyi in the case of embezzlement of capital land.