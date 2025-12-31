Transportation problems arose after large-scale Russian attacks: Ukrainian communities handed over 40 buses to Odesa

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
04:58 PM • 2970 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 7344 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 9958 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 13328 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 17497 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18029 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16528 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15115 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13973 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15289 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
84%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 14869 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 14727 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 13183 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 11968 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 11850 views
Publications
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 4952 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 61057 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 62837 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 56888 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 84555 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 4958 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 3524 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 12012 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 13229 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 14769 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

Transportation problems arose after large-scale Russian attacks: Ukrainian communities handed over 40 buses to Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Ukrainian communities have handed over almost 40 buses to Odesa to solve problems with passenger transportation caused by massive Russian shelling and a difficult situation with electricity supply. This assistance will compensate for the impossibility of using 40% of the city's electric transport.

Transportation problems arose after large-scale Russian attacks: Ukrainian communities handed over 40 buses to Odesa

Communities of Ukraine, to support Odesa after massive shelling by the Russian Federation, handed over almost 40 buses to the city. Some of the buses are already on their way to Odesa, some will be sent in the coming days, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Due to the difficult situation with electricity supply in Odesa region, caused by massive Russian shelling, problems with passenger transportation arose. After all, almost 40% of Odesa's public transport runs on electricity and cannot fully operate on routes. In response to this need, communities from other regions of Ukraine provide transport support to the city 

- the message says.

The Ministry of Development coordinates this process, ensuring interaction between communities and prompt response to the needs of the regions.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba noted that this refers to assistance from the Lviv, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Mariupol, Vinnytsia and Bila Tserkva communities. They promptly responded to the situation in Odesa region and are preparing their fleet for dispatch: 10 buses each are provided by the Lviv and Kropyvnytskyi communities, 5 each by Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr, and three each by Mariupol and Vinnytsia. The Bila Tserkva community also provides buses. 

Transport is provided for the duration of overcoming the consequences of the difficult situation with electricity supply. Some of the buses are already on their way to Odesa, some will be sent in the coming days.

Transshipment in Ukrainian ports reached 76 million tons of cargo in 2025, 89% in Greater Odesa ports - Deputy Prime Minister31.12.25, 16:54 • 1256 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Mariupol
Zhytomyr
Kropyvnytskyi
Vinnytsia
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Odesa