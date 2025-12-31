Transportation problems arose after large-scale Russian attacks: Ukrainian communities handed over 40 buses to Odesa

Communities of Ukraine, to support Odesa after massive shelling by the Russian Federation, handed over almost 40 buses to the city. Some of the buses are already on their way to Odesa, some will be sent in the coming days, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Due to the difficult situation with electricity supply in Odesa region, caused by massive Russian shelling, problems with passenger transportation arose. After all, almost 40% of Odesa's public transport runs on electricity and cannot fully operate on routes. In response to this need, communities from other regions of Ukraine provide transport support to the city - the message says.

The Ministry of Development coordinates this process, ensuring interaction between communities and prompt response to the needs of the regions.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba noted that this refers to assistance from the Lviv, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Mariupol, Vinnytsia and Bila Tserkva communities. They promptly responded to the situation in Odesa region and are preparing their fleet for dispatch: 10 buses each are provided by the Lviv and Kropyvnytskyi communities, 5 each by Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr, and three each by Mariupol and Vinnytsia. The Bila Tserkva community also provides buses.

Transport is provided for the duration of overcoming the consequences of the difficult situation with electricity supply. Some of the buses are already on their way to Odesa, some will be sent in the coming days.

