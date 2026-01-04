18-year-old girl in Kyiv region threw a kitten against a wall, filming it on her phone, an investigation has been launched - police

In the Kyiv region, police have launched an investigation into animal cruelty after an 18-year-old local resident in one of the villages of the Tarashcha community forcibly threw a kitten against a wall while filming it on her gadget, the National Police in the region reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

A video of illegal actions against one of the animals was discovered during Internet monitoring.

"In the recording, the girl forcibly threw a kitten against a wall, recording her actions on her mobile phone camera," the police said.

"Law enforcement officers identified the person who committed the illegal acts and seized the gadget from the suspect," the report states.

Currently, two kittens found in the house are reportedly under the supervision of specialists in one of the veterinary clinics in the Obukhiv district. They are receiving qualified assistance.

As reported, a pre-trial investigation has been launched (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Odesa, police launched a criminal investigation after the death of two kittens in a "cat cafe"