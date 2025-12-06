The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs

On the night of December 6, Russia once again attacked civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles. 10 regions were attacked. At least 8 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

The night was difficult. Russia once again attacked civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles. 10 regions were attacked. In most of them, there were direct hits on residential buildings, energy facilities, and railways. - Klymenko reported.

According to him, more than two dozen houses in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions were damaged.

At least 8 people were injured:

• 3 - in Kyiv region

• 3 - in Dnipropetrovsk region

• 2 - in Lviv region

Let's add

Klymenko also spoke more about the destruction caused during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine:

in Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building.;

in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva, rescuers are extinguishing thousands of square meters of warehouses with food and medicine.

Fires at energy facilities in Kyiv and Lviv regions are being extinguished. Almost 500 rescuers and about 200 police officers are involved in the work. The police document crimes, collect evidence, help people, and check territories for dangerous fragments of ammunition. - Klymenko added.

According to him, the State Emergency Service is working at 24 locations:

• at 17, fires have already been extinguished;

• at 7, work is ongoing;

The most difficult points, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are large fires in warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. Robotic complexes and aviation of the State Emergency Service are working there.

