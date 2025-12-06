$42.180.00
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 10023 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 21576 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 34079 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 28975 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 51983 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 36222 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35568 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46158 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51551 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Combined Russian attack on the night of December 6: Ukraine shot down 615 out of 704 air targets, missile and drone hits recorded at 29 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of December 6, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 615 out of 704 air targets, including 585 UAVs and 29 cruise missiles. Missile and 60 attack UAV hits were recorded at 29 locations, as well as debris falling at three locations.

Combined Russian attack on the night of December 6: Ukraine shot down 615 out of 704 air targets, missile and drone hits recorded at 29 locations

The Air Force stated that during the combined attack on the night of December 6, 615 out of 704 air targets were shot down. At the same time, missile hits and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of December 6 (from 18:00 on December 5), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 704 air attack weapons – 51 missiles (17 of which were "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types:

- 653 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (over 300 of them were "Shaheds");

- 3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan, Tambov regions – Russia);

- 34 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region – Russia, Black Sea waters);

- 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Krai – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 615 air targets:

- 585 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones);

- 29 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

Missile hits and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations

- summarized the Air Force.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy06.12.25, 09:49 • 3078 views

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine