Combined Russian attack on the night of December 6: Ukraine shot down 615 out of 704 air targets, missile and drone hits recorded at 29 locations

The Air Force stated that during the combined attack on the night of December 6, 615 out of 704 air targets were shot down. At the same time, missile hits and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of December 6 (from 18:00 on December 5), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 704 air attack weapons – 51 missiles (17 of which were "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types:

- 653 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (over 300 of them were "Shaheds");

- 3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan, Tambov regions – Russia);

- 34 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region – Russia, Black Sea waters);

- 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Krai – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 615 air targets:

- 585 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones);

- 29 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

Missile hits and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations - summarized the Air Force.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy