They have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day: Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack

The goal of the Russians is to hurt millions of Ukrainians, and they have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on the night of December 6, UNN reports.

In many regions, restoration work is currently underway after a night of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is destruction. From a drone strike in Fastiv, the main building of the railway station burned down. A meaningless strike from a military point of view, and the Russians could not have failed to understand this. There were also strikes on enterprises and residential buildings in the Kyiv region. Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions were affected. More than 650 drones and 51 missiles, including aeroballistic and ballistic ones. There are wounded in the regions. Everyone is being helped - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the President, the main targets of these strikes are again energy facilities.

The goal of the Russians is to hurt millions of Ukrainians, and they have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. That is why additional pressure is needed. Sanctions must work, and our air defense must also work, which means we need to maintain support for the defenders of life. I thank everyone who works for this - the Head of State summarized.

