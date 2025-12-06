$42.180.00
They have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day: Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on December 6, stating that Russians are launching missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day to inflict pain on millions of Ukrainians. The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including the railway station in Fastiv, enterprises, and residential buildings in various regions.

They have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day: Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack

The goal of the Russians is to hurt millions of Ukrainians, and they have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on the night of December 6, UNN reports.

In many regions, restoration work is currently underway after a night of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is destruction. From a drone strike in Fastiv, the main building of the railway station burned down. A meaningless strike from a military point of view, and the Russians could not have failed to understand this. There were also strikes on enterprises and residential buildings in the Kyiv region. Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions were affected. More than 650 drones and 51 missiles, including aeroballistic and ballistic ones. There are wounded in the regions. Everyone is being helped 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the President, the main targets of these strikes are again energy facilities.

Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts06.12.25, 10:30 • 1834 views

The goal of the Russians is to hurt millions of Ukrainians, and they have fallen so low that they launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. That is why additional pressure is needed. Sanctions must work, and our air defense must also work, which means we need to maintain support for the defenders of life. I thank everyone who works for this - the Head of State summarized.

Combined Russian attack on the night of December 6: Ukraine shot down 615 out of 704 air targets, missile and drone hits recorded at 29 locations06.12.25, 10:19 • 1430 views

Antonina Tumanova

