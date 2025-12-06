Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts

$42.180.00
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 10674 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 22068 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 34557 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 29307 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 52496 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 36383 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35629 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46213 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51612 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 15432 views
CPD: Putin avoided answering about the destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine during an interviewDecember 6, 01:28 AM • 4852 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three woundedDecember 6, 01:53 AM • 6056 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis03:03 AM • 7868 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 14697 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 22065 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 37459 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 52494 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 48304 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"

Exclusive

December 4, 03:01 PM • 81695 views
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 81695 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Fastiv
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 21160 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 29449 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31776 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 45710 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 45149 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Ukrainian energy system suffered its eighth massive attack since the beginning of the year, which led to damage to energy facilities and an increase in the volume of forced restrictions on electricity consumption. Hourly blackouts and power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect in all regions.

Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts

The Ukrainian energy system has suffered another massive drone and missile attack. As a result of the attack, energy facilities were damaged, and the volume of forced restrictions on electricity consumption across the country has been increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

During the night and morning, Russian troops carried out their eighth massive attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year. Power plants, electricity transmission and distribution facilities in several regions were hit, and equipment was also damaged. Emergency recovery work is underway wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are trying to restore power to consumers and repair damaged facilities as quickly as possible.

As a result of today's massive attack, the volume of previously forecast measures to limit consumption has been forcibly increased today. Currently, hourly blackouts of 2.5 – 3 queues simultaneously are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Also, throughout the day, power limitation schedules for industry and business will be applied in all regions.

– the statement says.

Add

As reported by the company, as of 8:45 AM on December 6, electricity consumption was 2.4% lower than a week ago due to forced blackouts. On December 5, the morning peak consumption was 2.9% lower than the previous day's figure. The reason was also an increase in the volume of emergency shutdowns due to a massive attack.

Given the consequences of another massive attack on the energy system and the current weather conditions, the need for economical energy consumption today is very significant. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours – after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts.

– Ukrenergo urges.

The situation in the energy system may change. Ukrenergo reminds to follow "the announcements on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)".

Recall

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone and missile attack. Among the victims are a woman with shrapnel wounds and a man with a lacerated wound to his shin.

Alla Kiosak

