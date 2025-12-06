Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts

The Ukrainian energy system has suffered another massive drone and missile attack. As a result of the attack, energy facilities were damaged, and the volume of forced restrictions on electricity consumption across the country has been increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

During the night and morning, Russian troops carried out their eighth massive attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year. Power plants, electricity transmission and distribution facilities in several regions were hit, and equipment was also damaged. Emergency recovery work is underway wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are trying to restore power to consumers and repair damaged facilities as quickly as possible.

As a result of today's massive attack, the volume of previously forecast measures to limit consumption has been forcibly increased today. Currently, hourly blackouts of 2.5 – 3 queues simultaneously are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Also, throughout the day, power limitation schedules for industry and business will be applied in all regions. – the statement says.

Add

As reported by the company, as of 8:45 AM on December 6, electricity consumption was 2.4% lower than a week ago due to forced blackouts. On December 5, the morning peak consumption was 2.9% lower than the previous day's figure. The reason was also an increase in the volume of emergency shutdowns due to a massive attack.

Given the consequences of another massive attack on the energy system and the current weather conditions, the need for economical energy consumption today is very significant. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours – after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts. – Ukrenergo urges.

The situation in the energy system may change. Ukrenergo reminds to follow "the announcements on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)".

Recall

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone and missile attack. Among the victims are a woman with shrapnel wounds and a man with a lacerated wound to his shin.