Robotic systems and aviation are at work: as a result of the Russian attack, large fires engulfed warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of December 6, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. Rescuers engaged robotic systems and aviation to extinguish the blazes.

Robotic systems and aviation are at work: as a result of the Russian attack, large fires engulfed warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of December 6, the most difficult points are large fires in warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

The most difficult points are large fires in warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. Robotic complexes and State Emergency Service aircraft are working there.

- Klymenko reported.

Let's add

Klymenko also provided more details on the destruction caused during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine:

  • in Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building;
    • in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva, rescuers are extinguishing thousands of square meters of warehouse premises with food and medicines.

      In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building and two electric trains

      According to him, the liquidation of fires at energy facilities in Kyiv and Lviv regions is ongoing.

      Almost 500 rescuers and about 200 police officers are involved in the work.

      The police document crimes, collect evidence, help people, and check territories for dangerous ammunition fragments.

      The State Emergency Service is working at 24 locations: extinguishing fires has already been completed at 17, and work is ongoing at 7.

      The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs

      Antonina Tumanova

