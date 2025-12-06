In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building and two electric trains

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, a railway junction station and two electric trains were destroyed. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that suburban service has already been restored, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko held a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs, the acting Minister of Energy, the leadership of state energy companies, and everyone responsible for restoration work after Russian shelling.

Damaged energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, 10 settlements without power. Services are working on site to quickly restore power. Generators have been launched to restore water supply. In Kyiv region, fires are being extinguished. In Fastiv, a railway junction station and 2 electric trains were destroyed. Suburban service has already been restored. Significant damage to energy infrastructure in Odesa region. Energy workers worked after the alarm was lifted, communities have already been powered. In Dnipropetrovsk region, residential buildings were damaged, three people were injured - Svyrydenko reported.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that the enemy destroyed the railway station building in Fastiv.

Addendum

Svyrydenko noted that 'points of invincibility' have been deployed in the affected areas.

During the elimination of the consequences of another shelling, the number of power outage queues will be increased throughout Ukraine.

The night was difficult: 10 regions were attacked, at least 8 people were injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs