Near Kyiv, a man beat his friend to death with a bottle, a frying pan, and a child's drum

Kyiv

 • 662 views

In the Kyiv region, a man in a state of alcoholic intoxication beat his friend to death with improvised objects. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Near Kyiv, a man beat his friend to death with a bottle, a frying pan, and a child's drum

In the Kyiv region, a man, while intoxicated, inflicted bodily harm on his friend using a glass bottle, a child's drum, and a frying pan. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, the victim died on the spot from his injuries, and the attacker has already been remanded in custody by the court, UNN reports.

In the city of Bila Tserkva, an argument broke out between two men, during which the 59-year-old suspect inflicted numerous bodily injuries on his opponent, from which the victim died on the spot. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers found out that the assailant, while intoxicated, struck the 62-year-old victim with improvised objects. He hit him with a glass bottle, a frying pan, and a child's drum on the head, and with a metal stick on the legs. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

The man tried to avoid responsibility and reported an accident to the police, but forensic medical experts conducted an investigation and refuted the suspect's version.

Police detained the suspect in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention facility. 0.91 per mille of alcohol was found in his body. In the past, the suspect had a previous conviction for committing a number of crimes against life and health.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion on the fact of intentional murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In court, the suspect was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Recall

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk Street, a fight broke out in the evening, police detained a man who practices MMA for inflicting serious injuries on a passerby.

