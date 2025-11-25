6 injured, including a child, and damage in 4 districts: consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region shown

In the Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, 6 people were injured, including a child, and four districts were affected, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 10:20, 6 multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, and 5 cars were damaged in the Kyiv region. 6 citizens, including a 14-year-old girl, sustained bodily injuries - reported the police.

Details

According to the police, 6 multi-story buildings and a private house were damaged in Bila Tserkva. "Unfortunately, a 14-year-old girl was injured. She is currently in the hospital, and her life is not in danger," the report says.

In Brovary district, according to police information, 12 residential buildings and a vehicle were damaged, and fires broke out in warehouses and production facilities. "5 local residents were injured, 2 of them were taken to the hospital," the report says.

In Vyshhorod district, 2 private houses and a car were damaged.

In Obukhiv district, 2 private houses were damaged.

Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva community