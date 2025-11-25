$42.370.10
09:24 AM
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 16446 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 26136 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 24802 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 24227 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 43674 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70047 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60265 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51625 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93852 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
6 injured, including a child, and damage in 4 districts: consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

As a result of the Russian night attack on November 25, 6 people were injured in the Kyiv region, including a 14-year-old girl. 6 multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, and 5 cars were damaged in four districts of the region.

6 injured, including a child, and damage in 4 districts: consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region shown

In the Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, 6 people were injured, including a child, and four districts were affected, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 10:20, 6 multi-story buildings, 16 private houses, and 5 cars were damaged in the Kyiv region. 6 citizens, including a 14-year-old girl, sustained bodily injuries

- reported the police.

Details

According to the police, 6 multi-story buildings and a private house were damaged in Bila Tserkva. "Unfortunately, a 14-year-old girl was injured. She is currently in the hospital, and her life is not in danger," the report says.

In Brovary district, according to police information, 12 residential buildings and a vehicle were damaged, and fires broke out in warehouses and production facilities. "5 local residents were injured, 2 of them were taken to the hospital," the report says.

In Vyshhorod district, 2 private houses and a car were damaged.

In Obukhiv district, 2 private houses were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Bila Tserkva