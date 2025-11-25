Combined attack on Kyiv region: 14-year-old girl injured in Bila Tserkva

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, peaceful settlements of the region came under a combined attack by the terrorist country.

Unfortunately, a 14-year-old girl was injured in Bila Tserkva. She reportedly has a back injury. She is already receiving the necessary medical care. There is also information about damage to a multi-story building in the city. - wrote Kalashnyk.

He added that emergency services are working on the scene.

"The enemy attack continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On the night of Friday, November 14, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Critical infrastructure facilities and peaceful settlements came under enemy fire. Six people were injured, including one child.

5 people injured due to Russian night attack on Kyiv region