08:32 PM • 12689 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 25125 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 27843 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 25998 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 26939 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 38947 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 34323 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17788 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14609 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12346 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Combined attack on Kyiv region: 14-year-old girl injured in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

On the night of November 25, the Kyiv region was subjected to a massive attack by missiles and drones. In Bila Tserkva, a 14-year-old girl sustained a back injury, and an apartment building was also damaged.

Combined attack on Kyiv region: 14-year-old girl injured in Bila Tserkva

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, peaceful settlements of the region came under a combined attack by the terrorist country.

Unfortunately, a 14-year-old girl was injured in Bila Tserkva. She reportedly has a back injury. She is already receiving the necessary medical care. There is also information about damage to a multi-story building in the city.

- wrote Kalashnyk.

He added that emergency services are working on the scene.

"The enemy attack continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On the night of Friday, November 14, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Critical infrastructure facilities and peaceful settlements came under enemy fire. Six people were injured, including one child.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv region
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva