In Khmelnytskyi, a man detonated a grenade in a courtyard, losing his arm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Khmelnytskyi police are investigating a grenade explosion on Zarichanska Street. A 45-year-old man suffered an amputation of his arm, and another passerby was injured.

In Khmelnytskyi, a man detonated a grenade in a courtyard, losing his arm

In Khmelnytskyi, the police are investigating the circumstances of a grenade explosion in a house's yard, which resulted in a man sustaining injuries in the form of an amputated arm. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to UNN.

In Khmelnytskyi, the police are investigating the circumstances of a grenade explosion in a house's yard. The explosion occurred around 7 PM in the yard of a house on Zarichanska Street in Khmelnytskyi. According to preliminary information, a 45-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi detonated an object resembling a grenade on the street. As a result of the explosion, the perpetrator himself sustained injuries in the form of an amputated arm. Another passerby, a 29-year-old resident of the regional center, also sustained shrapnel wounds.

- the report states.

It is noted that both men were taken to the hospital.

Recall

In the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a young man inflicted bodily harm with his feet and a stick on two men.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Khmelnytskyi