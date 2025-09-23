$41.380.13
Near Kyiv, the owner hanged his dog on a fence: the animal died, police launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Kyiv region, a dog was found hanged on the fence of a private house. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of the animal.

Near Kyiv, the owner hanged his dog on a fence: the animal died, police launched an investigation

Near Kyiv, a dog was found hanged on the fence of a private house; law enforcement officers have launched an investigation, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

On September 22, at 9:24 PM, law enforcement officers received a call about animal cruelty in the village of Pylypcha. The applicant added that the owner had hanged his dog on the fence of a private household. An investigative and operational group worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers found out that the owner of the territory was a 59-year-old man, who was also interviewed at the scene. The dog was already dead at the time of the police inspection.

- reported the police.

It is reported that forensic specialists recorded traces of the crime at the scene. Law enforcement officers appointed an examination and are investigating the circumstances and causes of the animal's death.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, have launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of animal cruelty (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- added the police.

Addition

In Odesa, the police are investigating a case of animal cruelty: a 66-year-old man allegedly shot a stray dog with an air rifle, explaining his actions as "self-defense."

The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal center20.09.25, 18:13 • 14245 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Odesa
Kyiv