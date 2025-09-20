The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal center

Kyiv law enforcement officers checked the living conditions of the dog Misha, who was refused entry to the subway during air raids, after a negative post on social networks. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv, according to UNN.

Police checked the living conditions of the dog Misha after a negative post on social networks. Thus, during internet monitoring, law enforcement officers found a publication that spoke about the dog's depressed state and unsatisfactory care in the animal center. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers registered the information and arrived at his place of residence for verification.

The police spoke with the institution's employees, examined Misha and his temporary place of residence - the dog is well-groomed, undergoing socialization and is under the supervision of the center's employees, the dog is provided with all necessary medical care and food. After the adaptation period, Misha will be looking for a loving family. While he is at the center, anyone can help with walking and spending time with him after prior agreement with the center's employees. - added the police.

Recall

Earlier, information appeared that the dog Misha was no longer allowed into the Teremky metro station in Kyiv during shelling due to a man's complaint.

Later, the Kyiv Metro reacted to the information about the non-admission of the dog Misha to the Teremky station during an air raid, stating that the dog is not homeless and has an owner. After the complaint, Misha was not allowed in once, but that same night he entered the metro.

However, the story did not end there. According to media reports, animal rights activists took the dog Misha from the street and planned to place him in a center for homeless animals.