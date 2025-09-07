Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, the court sentenced a 16-year-old boy who was involved in the murder of his grandmother. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

According to the investigation, the crime occurred in September last year: the police received a report of a fire in one of the apartments in the Pokrovsky district of the city. The 16-year-old boy struck an elderly woman, who was his grandmother, on the head with an axe and a dumbbell. The woman died on the spot from her injuries: she was 82 years old at the time of her death.

After that, he tried to cover up the traces of the crime, for which he set fire to his deceased grandmother's apartment. In addition, he took a bottle with a flammable substance and went to one of the city's educational institutions to set it on fire. He entered the building and threw the bottle on the floor. However, the crime was not completed.

He was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 115 (Intentional murder);

Part 2 of Art. 15 (Attempted murder);

Part 2 of Art. 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property).

The court found the boy guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

