Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

In Kryvyi Rih, a court sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 10 years in prison for the murder of his 82-year-old grandmother. He hit her with an axe and a dumbbell, then set fire to the apartment and tried to set fire to an educational institution.

In Kryvyi Rih, the court sentenced a 16-year-old boy who was involved in the murder of his grandmother. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

According to the investigation, the crime occurred in September last year: the police received a report of a fire in one of the apartments in the Pokrovsky district of the city. The 16-year-old boy struck an elderly woman, who was his grandmother, on the head with an axe and a dumbbell. The woman died on the spot from her injuries: she was 82 years old at the time of her death.

After that, he tried to cover up the traces of the crime, for which he set fire to his deceased grandmother's apartment. In addition, he took a bottle with a flammable substance and went to one of the city's educational institutions to set it on fire. He entered the building and threw the bottle on the floor. However, the crime was not completed.

He was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 115 (Intentional murder);
    • Part 2 of Art. 15 (Attempted murder);
      • Part 2 of Art. 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property).

        The court found the boy guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

        Recall

        Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a 25-year-old man who killed his 17-year-old sister in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Kyiv Oblast
        Ukraine
        Bila Tserkva
        Kryvyi Rih